Saints training camp heats up with the pads on for day 3

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - There’s nothing like the popping sound of players in shoulder pads colliding with one another and those echoing pops finally filled the air Sunday at Saints training camp.
“Look, is one player taking exactly Mark Ingram’s reps? I can’t tell you that right now,” said head coach Sean Payton. “I think there’s that presumption that Alvin’s going to receive more [touches] and I think our pitch count and how we played and utilized him has been really good. Now, occasionally, we might get a return from him or early in the season. Last year, his numbers were a little up because we were without Mark. Latavius is a good football player and we’re glad that he’s here.”
The workload in the backfield looks like it will be shared by a few different guys who can tote the rock, as former Lions running back Theo Riddick is on his way to New Orleans to workout for the Black and Gold, according to reports.
Unlike last season when the Saints were beaten up all day by the sun on the first day of pads, a steady overcast of clouds Sunday helped with the heat quite a bit in a literal sense, but the heat was turned up, figuratively, on the third day of practice with the pads on.
“The key is for each side of the ball to ... as that momentum swings back and forth throughout the course of the practice, to be able to regain that, but overall, I thought we carried the pads well. We’ll look at the film and see where we’re at,” Payton added.
“All these practices we had with OTAs and then, the two days before not putting any pads on, it’s hard to block somebody nor shed and release as a lineman with no pads on,” said linebacker Craig Robertson. “So, it’s good for them to finally get their hands on somebody and use their technique the way they’re supposed to.”
If there's been a camp standout thus far, it has to be Emmanuel Butler. The undrafted rookie out of Northern Arizona has been consistently getting open, making great catches in various team drills and one-on-one matchups.
"I feel like everyone out here has something to prove," Butler explained. "This is the National Football League and everytime you step on the field, you're going to get the best of the best and you're going to have to compete and give a hundred to be able to look like you belong here. So, that's honestly all that I've been focusing on. Going out, competing, and giving 100 percent."
"He's kind of been intriguing. So, he's made a play, couple plays each day. He's big. And, I'm excited," Payton stated.
Cornerback P.J. Williams has been working out of his typical nickel spot. He said this year's secondary is exciting considering all the depth there is and numerous players who can cover.
“A lot of guys go down and stuff like that, and when you have a lot of guys that can play, you can do a whole lot of things,” said Williams. “You can never have enough corners (laughs).”
Much talk of the day was on the custom-made cleats starting quarterback Drew Brees sported at practice Sunday. He rocked some red Nike cleats with Louis Vuitton logos on them. Brees will auction them off for charity.
