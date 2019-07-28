Saints training camp heats up with the pads on for day 3

“Look, is one player taking exactly Mark Ingram’s reps? I can’t tell you that right now,” said head coach Sean Payton. “I think there’s that presumption that Alvin’s going to receive more [touches] and I think our pitch count and how we played and utilized him has been really good. Now, occasionally, we might get a return from him or early in the season. Last year, his numbers were a little up because we were without Mark. Latavius is a good football player and we’re glad that he’s here.”