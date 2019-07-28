Man accused of attempting to run officer off the road during pursuit in May fought with police, shocked twice during violent arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arrest documents show Monrico Jones, 24, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Saturday, July 28, and now faces several charges, including resisting a police officer by force, entering and remaining after being forbidden, simple escape, battery of a police officer, and obstruction of a roadway.
Investigators were called Sunday to respond to the 5000 block of Bank Street after Jones allegedly refused to leave a residence. Once on scene, officers were told Jones was in the home with a female. She advised officers he would be leaving shortly after they arrived.
Jones later exited a room while covering his face. When officers attempted to question him, he pushed an officer and attempted to flee the home. Officers began to struggle with Jones by the front door. He then attempted to flee through the back door. An officer deployed his conducted electrical weapon, allowing other officers enough time to put handcuffs on Jones.
As Jones was brought to the police unit he again attempted to flee from officers. He was shocked a second time and stopped in the middle of St. Gerard Avenue. Police said in their report Jones was “obstructing the roadway” at this point. When officers later attempted to identify him, Jones provided the wrong name.
Police at the scene learned Jones led officers on a multi-parish pursuit on Monday, May 13. A spokesperson for BRPD said in May that Jones tried to run an officer off of the road and bailed on Rush Avenue off of Gardere Lane, near Nicholson Highway at around 3 a.m. Read more on that incident by clicking the link here.
Arrest records show Jones has been arrested before for allegedly robbing people around the LSU lakes in 2011.
