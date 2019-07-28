Injuries reported in crash near Highway 929 in Ascension Parish Saturday

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a utility pole near Highway 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish Saturday, July 27.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the road would be closed to traffic until the crash could be cleared. Representatives from the sheriff’s office could not be reached Sunday afternoon. The extent of injuries and number of victims involved in the crash remains unclear.
Photos of the scene provided to WAFB by viewers show the damaged pole, an overturned vehicle, and a medical helicopter at the scene. It’s unclear if that helicopter was used to transport anyone.
