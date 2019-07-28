Injuries reported in crash near Highway 929 in Ascension Parish Saturday

Injuries reported in crash near Highway 929 in Ascension Parish Saturday
By Kevin Foster | July 28, 2019 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 5:17 PM

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a utility pole near Highway 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish Saturday, July 27.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the road would be closed to traffic until the crash could be cleared. Representatives from the sheriff’s office could not be reached Sunday afternoon. The extent of injuries and number of victims involved in the crash remains unclear.

Photos of the scene provided to WAFB by viewers show the damaged pole, an overturned vehicle, and a medical helicopter at the scene. It’s unclear if that helicopter was used to transport anyone.

Viewers provided WAFB with photos of a crash near Highway 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish on Saturday, July 27.
Viewers provided WAFB with photos of a crash near Highway 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish on Saturday, July 27.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.