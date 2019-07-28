Former Christian Life star and current NBA player Langston Galloway hosts annual camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Christian Life star Langston Galloway keeps coming back year-after-year, no matter what NBA city he’s playing in.
The Detroit Pistons guard and his wife, Sabrina, held their 4th Annual Basketball Camp for kids Saturday at the Team Performance Center off Perkins Road. More than 200 kids signed up for the free camp.
There will be a fundraiser for the Langston Galloway Foundation at Top Golf on Sunday. It will be held from noon until 3 p.m.
