FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll have to dodge scattered showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. Don’t cancel your plans, but keep an eye on the radar with our free First Alert Weather app.
A few neighborhoods could experience some heavy rain with rainfall totals upwards of two inches. We expect about half of our viewing area to stay dry and to stay under the heat.
Highs this afternoon will reach the low 90s. Monday’s forecast is a little drier before rain becomes likely on Tuesday. A cold front will stall to our north helping to enhance rain coverage locally.
Tuesday won’t be a washout though if you have plans scheduled. For the rest of the week and into next week the weather will take on a summertime look and feel. Temperatures will be within a couple of degrees of normal with highs in the low 90s and morning starts in the low to mid 70s. Each afternoon expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with an occasional storm producing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
