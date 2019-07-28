FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep an umbrella close as rain chances remain for the week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Make sure to pack the umbrella for the upcoming work week. Decent rain chances will remain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday.
On Tuesday, off and on showers and t-storms will begin by late morning and continue through the afternoon. A few neighborhoods could receive some heavy rainfall totaling upwards of 3 inches. A trough will push nearby Tuesday enhancing showers and t-storms even more.
Rainfall totals will average between 0.5 through 1.5 inches for most locations. Both days show the best chance for rain during the early afternoon. As a result, afternoon highs Monday and Tuesday will be kept in the 80s.
Wednesday we still expect off and on showers, just not as widespread as we saw to start the work week. After Wednesday the weather pattern will become more summer like. Expect hot and humid conditions with pop-up afternoon showers and t-storms to close out the week and into next week as well.
