Facebook marketplace exchange ends in armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An exchange that started on Facebook Marketplace turned into an armed robbery on Saturday afternoon.
Officers got the call just before 12:30 p.m. to 6700 block of Buncombe Road on Saturday, July 28, according to Shreveport police’s major incident report.
The victim told police that when someone came to look at the item for sale, the potential buyer pulled a gun on them and then took off with the item.
Police say it was a man wearing a green hat with a white shirt. The gunman was also driving a silver Dodge Charger.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
