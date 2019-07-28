Drew Brees rocks custom made Louis Vuitton cleats at practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees was the talk of Saints training camp on Sunday, and it wasn’t because of his passing. Brees rocked red Nike cleats with Louis Vuitton logos adorning the shoes.
Marcus Rivero of Soles by Sir designed the showstopping red cleats . Rivero has designed Drew’s “My cause my cleats” the last three years.
One of Brees’s sons saw the Rivero design on Instagram, and told Drew he had to get them. A few days later, the cleats were at his locker.
Brees will auction off these cleats to charity.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.