Co-founder of Anthony’s Italian Deli in Baton Rouge has died

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anthony Saia, co-founder of a longtime Italian deli in Baton Rouge, has passed away, his family announced Sunday.
Family says Saia died peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning.
“It is with great sadness and very hearts that we announce the death of Anthony," according to a post from the deli’s Facebook page. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning. Thank you to all of our family and friends near and far for reaching out with your condolences. He was a great husband, a loving father, an awesome and caring grandfather, a thoughtful brother and generous friend. He was always there for all of us. We will miss you, Poppy.”
Anthony was born in Sicily, and him and his wife Marie settled in the United States over fifty years ago. Anthony and Marie founded the deli in 1978. Anthony had left management and daily operations to his family.
