Co-founder of Anthony’s Italian Deli in Baton Rouge has died

“It is with great sadness and very hearts that we announce the death of Anthony," according to a post from the deli’s Facebook page. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning. Thank you to all of our family and friends near and far for reaching out with your condolences. He was a great husband, a loving father, an awesome and caring grandfather, a thoughtful brother and generous friend. He was always there for all of us. We will miss you, Poppy.”