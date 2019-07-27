SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Plaquemine Green Devils

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp was in Plaquemine, which won District 6-4A last year with an 8-2 record in the regular season.
In 2019, realignment put them in District 7 with new additions Istrouma, Broadmoor, and Tara.
Paul Distefano is going into his eighth season as head coach of the Green Devils. After 23 seniors graduated in 2018, just two starters are returning on both the offense and defense.
However, the players behind them were key rotational players that will have to adjust to more snaps this season.
“I’m real proud of the fact that a lot of our seniors this year had to sit behind some very good players and they didn’t quit, they didn’t complain," said Distefano. “Those guys are going to be first-year starters. They may not have the experience, but they’ve been with the program a long time.”
“The last two years, we got knocked out in the first round, so it’s kind of personal to us to take the team a little further and not do the same thing we’ve been having,” added senior linebacker Dwayne Riley.
The Friendship Capitol High Lions will be the featured team Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.