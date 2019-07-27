Saints DE Marcus Davenport looks to make big jump in second year

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday was day two of Saints training camp and it’s good to be talking about football celebrations, even though “Choppa Style” has since been borrowed by basketball, baseball, and plenty of other sports.
“The way I see it ... the more we win, the more we dance," said backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. “So, I don’t know what dance is going to take place, but I was actually talking to the kid, RJ, who created the dance last year and I told him, ‘Hey man, I need a new dance for this year. I can’t be doing the same dance.’ But he was like, ‘Don’t worry. I got something coming for you.' I was like, ‘I need it right now. We’re about to start real soon.’”
Year one to year two in the NFL is often the time when players can make a tremendous leap forward in terms of their progression and production on the field. One player looking to make such a leap this season and hopefully, do some celebrating, defensive end Marcus Davenport. New Orleans traded up in the 2018 draft to get him out of UTSA and while he did flash at times in 2018, with 4.5 sacks, his season was ultimately cut short due to injury. Now, in 2019, he’s 15 pounds heavier and ready to make the next step.
“To be better, to be more consistent in my play, and make a bigger impact," said Davenport. “But, I just have to focus on this first. The season not here yet.”
“He’s got a much better feel for the technique he’s supposed to be playing," added head coach Sean Payton. “We’re not in pads yet and I think we’ll begin to see other areas. But, the second year into it, I think he’s a lot more comfortable with where he’s aligned and the technique involved.”
Getting around offensive tackles in the NFL isn’t just about strength either. Davenport said he worked on a few other parts of his game this offseason that will hopefully help to yield more results. He especially wants to get his 6-foot-6, 265-body moving better.
“Mobility ... hip mobility and strength in the core. Just really getting back to my mindset of the game. How I attribute myself and what kind of player I believe I am. What kind of player I actually am,” Davenport explained.
Davenport was very open and honest after practice Saturday. He admitted there were times last season when he really let a lot of the outside noise get to him - whether it was fans on social media, members of the media, or even his friends pulling him in one direction or the other at times. He said he’s focused on staying in his own zone this year by not getting too high, not getting too low, and getting back to the football he knows he’s capable of.
The Saints put on the pads Sunday for the first time in camp. Next weekend, it’s the Black and Gold Scrimmage. Before we know it, August 9 and September 9 will be here.
