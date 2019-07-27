Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater feeling more comfortable in Saints offense

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This offseason Sean Payton knew getting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater back on his team was not a guarantee. So he sprung into action while on vacation.
“I was down in the Bahamas and had a four-hour meeting with his agent,” Payton explained. "We happened to be down in the Bahamas at the same time, I drove to see him and yeah we wanted keep him here. "
Payton’s persuasion worked. Bridgewater turned down an offer from his hometown Miami Dolphins and re-signed in New Orleans. It’s his second year as Drew Brees’ understudy. But unlike last year, when he arrived during the final week of the preseason and was learning on the fly, Bridgewater is now taking in the installation of this offense piece by piece from the offseason program to now training camp.
“Last year it was like I was learning a new system every week and it was great,” Bridgewater said. "It challenged me mentally to see how much volume I could maintain. To be able to experience the core foundation of this offense throughout spring this year and the summer is very beneficial to me. I’m much more comfortable than I was last year. "
His comfort level has shown on the field, not only there are no lingering questinos about his health.
Through two practices Bridgewater, as expected, has been running the second team offense and has put in good work.
“My lower half is stronger than it’s ever been,” Bridgewater said. "It’s allowing me to throw the ball with much more velocity and push the ball and finish through my throws. "
His head coach has noticed.
“I thought today’s practice was real good with him. He has some of those ‘it’ things that you look for those traits that carry onto the field.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.