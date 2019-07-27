Metairie resident out several hundred dollars from recent Entergy scam

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana sends a warning about a scam targeting customers. One Metairie resident says she lost more than $300 because of someone posing as an Entergy worker.
Lisa Wyatt said she received a phone call while she was at work two weeks ago from someone claiming to be an Entergy worker.
“They called and said hey we’re here to change out the meters, but the guy can’t come because you have a balance on your account. I was in the middle of seeing patients, and I could not stop to go see what the Entergy bill was because we had paid our bill,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said the caller threatened to turn off the power at her dental office in Old Metairie.
"We have to have the money before we come do that. I'll have the guy wait for you. So we ended up having to leave, go to Office Depot, get a card that you can put the money on so they could do it, and we had to give it to them over the telephone," Wyatt said
Wyatt said it seemed believable because she had also received an email stating Entergy crews would be changing to advanced meters in her neighborhood that week.
“We were able to call Entergy, and they were saying it’s a hoax. So, we didn’t give them all the money they wanted,” Wyatt said
Wyatt said they asked for two payments through pre-paid cards.
“They wanted $847 and our normal electric bill is only around $300 so it was bizarre. So they got $340 something,” Wyatt said.
Entergy spokesperson Lee Sabatini said if someone claiming to be an Entergy worker ever asks for money upfront, that should raise a red flag.
"At no time will someone come to your house and ask for payment, and no one will ever ask for payment over the phone," Sabatini said
Some residents were also suspicious of Entergy workers checking on meters after the installation, but according to Entergy, they could still stop by for maintenance.
“So you may still see an Entergy employee in your backyard, but keep in mind that these employees will be wearing entergy-logoed ID badges and uniforms as well as driving vehicles that have clearly marked Entergy logos,” Sabatini said
Sabatini said they will be installing advanced meters throughout the state for the next couple of years.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.