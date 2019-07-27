Grand jury indicts three on murder, kidnapping & rape charges

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) -The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office Kristine announced Friday that the District Attorney’s Office was able to secure three Grand Jury indictments for rape, murder, and kidnappng.
A spokesman for the district attorney’s office says John Paul Washington, 27, and Danzell Washington, 27, were both indicted on 2nd Degree Murder charges stemming from a Thibodaux murder in May of 2019.
Matthew Otis III, 33, was indicted on 1st Degree Rape and Aggravated Kidnapping charges stemming from a kidnapping and rape of a woman in 2016.
“These indictments are just part of the process to get justice for the victims and their families,” said District Attorney Kristine Russell. “There is still much work to do, but we will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure justice is served.”
John Paul Washington and Danzel Washington both remain in Police custody on a $1,000,000 bond each. John Paul’s next court appearance is on Monday, July 29th, and Danzel’s next court appearance is on Wednesday, July 31st.
Matthew Otis III also remains in Police custody, but on a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is July 29.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.