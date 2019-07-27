Giant Salvinia: The non-native plants in Louisiana waters

“Once you have it, it’s very hard to truly eradicate it, so you just want to stay on top of it," Kelly said. “You have to be vigilant. We do have a spillway that comes out of this part and winds up into the river, so it’s very important to keep that under control so we don’t allow this to escape the pond. There are a couple of methods to deal with it. The first method you try to go with is mechanical. Where you remove it with rakes, pitchforks, and whatnot. You just physically drag it out of the water to get it off it. As long as it’s in small masses you can do that and it’s fairly effective. If the mass gets too big, that’s no longer effective and it becomes very expensive. You have herbicide treatments. Anytime you are dealing with salvinia you want to kill it slowly. If you have too big of a die off to fast and you have too big of a mass of decaying matter in your body of water, it depletes the oxygen. When that happens you kill all the fish in that body of water. But we have been able to manage it and we are at that point now to where we have it pretty well under control. But we need to take that next step to make sure we keep it under control.”