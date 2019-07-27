FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off-and-on showers expected Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have afternoon weekend plans be ready to dodge raindrops. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are expected today with the majority of activity confined to the afternoon.
An area of low pressure has pushed into southeast Texas and the outer boundary of this disturbance will help enhance rain chances today. Sunday will be slightly drier with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon.
Both days are forecast to reach 90 degrees during the early afternoon before passing showers and cloudy skies help cool things down a few degrees by mid and late afternoon.
Morning plans should be fine with mainly dry conditions, but we will certainly be warm and steamy as humidity has returned. The upcoming work week will be a fairly typical late summer weather pattern.
Expect hot and muggy conditions with a 40 to 60 percent daily rain chance. Most of the rain activity will be during the afternoon hours each day.
So grab the umbrella in the morning as you’ll be more likely to use it around lunchtime and for the commute home. Morning lows stay in the low to mid 70s, while afternoon highs stay in the upper 80°s to low 90°s over the next 10 days.
