FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High temperatures continue Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast will change very little tomorrow. The only minor differences will be rain activity will be a little later to begin, coverage might be a little less, and afternoon temperatures look to be a degree or two warmer.
Showers and t-storms will be scattered to numerous, and will be mainly confined to the afternoon hours. A few neighborhoods could see some heavy rain resulting in rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches. A similar forecast will be on tap for Monday.
A weak disturbance will pass nearby Tuesday bringing slightly better rain chances to the forecast Tuesday afternoon. Rain coverage will go up from 50 percent Sunday and Monday to 60 percent on Tuesday. Then, we move back into a typical summer time weather pattern with hot and humid conditions and daily scattered mainly afternoon showers and t-storms Wednesday through next weekend. Temperatures will stay pretty close to normal next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.