Couple injured after crashing into collapsed culvert in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - An older couple was sent to the hospital with injuries early Saturday morning after the vehicle crashed into an already collapsed on a road in Walker.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) says Cane Market Road is shut down in both directions just west of Spring Lake Subdivision, according to the agency’s Facebook post.
The post included images of a vehicle that appeared to be stuck in the culvert.
A family member told WAFB the couple left their home at around 4:15 a.m. before their vehicle entered the collapsed culvert.
There is no timeline on when the road will reopen, according to LPSO.
Drivers are advised to take LA-447, Perkins Road or Percy Young Road.
