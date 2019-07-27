Baton Rouge graduate identified in photo of armed students at bullet-riddled Emmett Till memorial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An alumnus from Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge has been identified as one of three men photographed posing with guns while standing in front of a bullet-riddled sign memorializing the lynching death of Emmett Till.
Chris Kiesel, chair of Episcopal’s board of directors, told The Advocate newspaper the student, Benjamin “Ben” Joseph LeClere, graduated as part of the school’s class of 2017. Kiesel described the photographs as “disturbing” and said the photo “does not reflect in any ways the values for which the school stands.”
First reported by ProPublica, LeClere posted the photo to his private Instagram account in March with the caption “one of Memphis’s finest and the worst influence I’ve ever met.” He reportedly made the post celebrating the birthday of a friend of his, John Lowe, who was also in the photo. The photo shows LeClere holding a shotgun as his Kappa Alpha fraternity brother, Lowe, squats below the sign. A third fraternity member stands on the other side with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, ProPublica reported.
Five days after being posted, a student at the University of Mississippi, where all three of the men are students, filed a bias report to the university’s Office of Student Conduct. ProPublica says the three students are freshmen at the university.
The photo was allegedly removed from LeClere’s Instagram account after ProPublica and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting began reaching out ahead of publishing their reports.
A spokesman for the university, Rod Guajardo, told CBS News university police asked the FBI to investigate, however the FBI declined to open an inquiry because the photo “did not pose a specific threat.” Guajardo called the image “offensive and hurtful,” but said the university hasn’t disciplined the students because the off-campus picture wasn’t part of a university event, CBS News reported.
All three men were reportedly suspended from Kappa Alpha fraternity after the photos were brought to light in various media reports. It’s not clear whether the students were the ones who shot at the sign.
