Baton Rouge graduate identified in photo of armed students at bullet-riddled Emmett Till memorial

First reported by ProPublica, LeClere posted the photo to his private Instagram account in March with the caption “one of Memphis’s finest and the worst influence I’ve ever met.” He reportedly made the post celebrating the birthday of a friend of his, John Lowe, who was also in the photo. The photo shows LeClere holding a shotgun as his Kappa Alpha fraternity brother, Lowe, squats below the sign. A third fraternity member stands on the other side with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, ProPublica reported.