Alleged wild fight with neighbors ends with man charged with 5 counts of attempted first degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested Frederick Ray Johnson, 51, after an argument with neighbors led to him firing several rounds from a shotgun aimed at adults and juveniles.
An arrest report shows Johnson engaged in an argument with a neighbor while at a home in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road on Saturday, July 27. As the argument escalated, Johnson armed himself with a shotgun. Johnson’s partner was able to disarm him, at which point he began fighting the neighbor.
Johnson’s partner later began fighting the neighbor’s partner, at which point Johnson again armed himself with the shotgun and began firing in the direction of the two adult neighbors and three juveniles who were also present.
Johnson attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle with his partner, but was stopped by officers who later located three shotgun shells in his pocket. He denied his involvement in the fight, but admitted to owning a shotgun and was identified by witnesses as being the person involved in the fight.
Police arrested Johnson. He was later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on five counts of attempted first degree murder, and a count of illegal use of a weapon.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.