Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green carted off on first day of camp

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green left the team's first training camp practice with what appears to be a left foot injury.
Green went up for a deep ball from quarterback Andy Dalton, but appeared to land awkwardly when competing with Dre Kirkpatrick for a catch.
Green, who was just recently cleared to return to practice after recovering from surgery on his right big toe, needed help to get back to the bench. Doctors removed his left shoe, examined his foot and had Green taken back to the locker room on a cart.
“I shouldn’t speculate on anything,” head coach Zac Taylor said. “I don’t know. We’ll find out when we talk to [Green].”
Before he left on the cart, Green yelled loudly in frustration and hit the bench with his hands.
“You never want to see that,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “I don’t know the extent of what it is, but hopefully he’ll be alright.”
The team did not release any more information on the extent of Green’s injury.
