Two more ex-fraternity brothers sentenced in Gruver hazing case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two more former LSU fraternity brothers have been sentenced in connection to the 2017 hazing death of Maxwell Gruver.
Sean-Paul Gott and Ryan Isto were sentenced to 30 days in prison with credit for time served. They’ve also been ordered to pay $100 fines.
The two pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing charges in September of 2018.
Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died after an alleged hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.
Since the death of Gruver, there have been significant changes to hazing and the criminal charges it carries. Under previous law, hazing was considered a misdemeanor. The three-page long Max Gruver Act passed in the 2019 Legislative Session establishes the crime as a felony offense.
Matthew Naquin, who was convicted of negligent homicide on the night Gruver died from alcohol poisoning, will be sentenced on Oct. 16. He faces up to five years in prison.
