Sean Payton pleased with first Saints practice, despite Michael Thomas absence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints ended their first practice of training camp about a half hour early as attention shifted from Michael Thomas’ holdout to the rest of the team’s work on the field.
“It hasn’t happened recently," Sean Payton said Friday. “After the last CBA, generally it was a rookie back in the day and it might take three or four days but after the slotted assignments, it quickly went away so I don’t think the topic of holdouts is as significant today as they were ten years ago so look, I presume at some point they’ll get that number worked out and until then, we’ll work on who is here.”
Payton was also pleased with the newly renovated facilities, especially the experience for fans “I really like the setup here for training camp and I think it’s an important part of what we do and any time you’re opening your camp, like most teams do, it’s a chance for the fans to see you practicing.”
The stands were packed with a sold out crowd under the newly-covered bleachers. Saturday’s session is also open to the public, although tickets must be secured beforehand through the team website.
