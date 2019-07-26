7 people arrested for prostitution in undercover sting

Seven people were arrested for prostitution and other charges on Thursday, July 25. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas | July 26, 2019 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 5:02 PM

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Seven people have been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish recently during an undercover prostitution sting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation. Undercover agents contacted the suspects after viewing ads for their services online. The arrests were all made Thursday, July 25.

Those arrested are as follows:

Kathleen Gonzales, 26, was arrested in the 10300 block of N Mall Drive.

  • Prostitution
Savonne Ingram, 24, was arrested in the 10400 block of Reiger Road.

  • Prostitution
Floresha Lovings, 27, was arrested at an undisclosed motel in East Baton Rouge Parish.

  • Prostitution
  • Possession of schedule I narcotics
Trynesha Mason, 20, was arrested at an undisclosed motel in East Baton Rouge Parish.

  • Prostitution
  • Possession of schedule II narcotics
Alisha Queen, 31, was arrested in the 10400 block of Reiger Road.

  • Prostitution
  • Possession of cocaine
Marajo Thomason, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of Lobdell Boulevard.

  • Prostitution
Joantress Warner, 24, was arrested in the 7000 block of Airline Highway.

  • Prostitution
  • Possession of marijuana
