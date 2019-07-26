One arrested, one sought in shooting at apartment complex on Hanks Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested one of two people involved in a shootout at an apartment complex in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Detectives arrived at an apartment complex on Hanks Drive around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting.
Investigators discovered that Gregory Taplin, 38, had been grazed by a bullet. Tamplin refused medical treatment and admitted to deputies that he exchanged gunfire with another suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.
The second suspect ran from the scene before deputies arrived.
Deputies say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between Taplin and the second suspect.
According to the arrest affidavit, the second suspect fired upon an apartment where Taplin, a woman, and four children were inside.
The second suspect fled the apartment and Taplin armed himself with a neighbor’s 9mm handgun.
Taplin fired upon the second suspect’s vehicle as he attempted to drive away from the scene.
Deputies say Taplin cooperated with detectives and admitted that he took the handgun without permission of the owner.
Taplin was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Deputies are still looking for the second suspect. If you have any information about this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.