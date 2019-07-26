Officer-involved shooting reported in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Port Allen, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms.
The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 190 W in Port Allen, reportedly near the Budget 7 Motel.
West Baton Rouge officials could not comment further about what happened or what agency was involved in the shooting. WAFB has reached out to Louisiana State Police and is awaiting further information. We have a crew on scene.
