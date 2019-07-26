LSU hopes to have medical marijuana product on shelves Aug. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU AgCenter confirms it’s aiming for a date of Aug. 1 to have its medical marijuana product on shelves.
The state had its first medical marijuana crop approved by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) back in February after it passed laboratory inspections.
GB Sciences was approved to grow medical marijuana at LSU back in March. In mid-July, the company announced medical marijuana was just “weeks away” from being available to patients in Louisiana.
The LSU AgCenter says the final product has been sent to LDAF for testing and if all goes well, the product will be ready as early as Wednesday, July 31 and could hit shelves the following day, Aug. 1.
Southern University also just announced that its first medical marijuana crop has been planted.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.