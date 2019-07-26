LSU All-American safety Grant Delpit named to Walter Camp Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason recognition for LSU All-American safety Grant Delpit continued Friday with the most prestigious one yet.
Delpit was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list. There are only 40 candidates for the award and Delpit is only one of 10 to play on the defensive side.
The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November and the winner will be announced on Thursday, December 12. The winner will receive his trophy at the Walter Camp Foundation’s 53rd annual national awards banquet on Jan. 18, 2020 in New Haven, Conn.
USA Today ranks the junior from Houston as the No. 1 defensive back in college football heading into the 2019 season. He was named a unanimous All-American at the end of the 2018 season.
Last season, Delpit totaled 74 tackles, 9.5 for loss, five sacks, five interceptions, four quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery.
Preseason award watch lists for Delpit:
- Walter Camp Award
- Nagurski Award
- Bednarik Award
- Jim Thorpe Award
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.