Jaquelin Roy, No. 1 ranked player in La., verbally commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - University Lab’s Jaquelin Roy has verbally committed to LSU.
Roy, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman, made the much anticipated announcement Friday evening.
247Sports rates Roy as a four-star defensive tackle, Louisiana’s No. 1 ranked player, and the No. 5 overall defensive tackle in the country.
Rivals also gives the U-High standout a four-star rating, the state’s No. 1 ranking, and the nation’s No. 4 DT.
The Tigers now have 22 commitments in the 2020 recruiting class, which includes two quarterbacks, four wide receivers, one offensive lineman, nine defensive linemen, two linebackers, and four defensive backs.
Roy picked the Tigers over Alabama and Texas A&M.
