FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday afternoon wasn’t quite back to typical July standards for our local heat and humidity, but you probably noticed it wasn’t as pleasant an afternoon as we enjoyed Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, we had a few pockets of rain on Doppler radar during the afternoon, although almost all of those were close to the coast.
Rain is back for the weekend, however. The WAFB Storm Team is calling for scattered, mainly afternoon thundershowers Saturday with scattered to likely rains Sunday afternoon. Morning starts both days will be around 70° to the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Yes, the forecast for both weekend days is more like what we would expect for this time of year and a sign that our recent run of low humidity “has left the building.”
Although we can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm this weekend, we do not anticipate any active weather outbreaks for either day. In addition, most Baton Rouge metro area neighborhoods can expect less 0.5” of total rainfall over the two days. Coastal communities, however, could see 1″ or more of rain.
The First Alert Outlook for next week opens with scattered to likely rains both Monday and Tuesday, followed by scattered, mainly afternoon rains each day for the remainder of the week. Daybreak temperatures will be in the low 70s, with afternoon highs near 90° just about all week long. The way things look for now, that forecast remains in place right through the first weekend of August.
There’s good news from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as it continues to issue the “all clear” across the Atlantic Basin through the next five days or more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.