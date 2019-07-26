FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All good things must come to an end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Slowly but surely we’ll begin to notice increasing humidity throughout the day, and it will remain a steamy nuisance over the next few days.
Out-the-door temperatures Friday in the low-to-mid 70°s. Dewpoint a bit higher as well, but not activity on First Alert Doppler radar.
We could see spotty showers mid-afternoon Friday, but the majority of the viewing area stays dry.
Overall, mostly sunny skies and a high topping out in the lower 90°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy skies and a low of 72°.
Your weekend begins with a 50% coverage of rain Saturday, continuing into Sunday with a 60% chance of coverage. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80°s.
