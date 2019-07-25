16-year-old arrested, accused of killing teen and dumping body behind Olympia Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a 16-year-old man in connection to a body dumped in a field behind Olympia Stadium in June.
The juvenile, who was not identified, has been arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Davonta London, 18, was shot in the head before being dumped behind Olympia Stadium on June 26.
No other information was available.
