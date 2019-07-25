WANTED: Woman accused of pepper spraying man for receiving texts from other females

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for on two charges stemming from an incident on April 4.
Keymyra Harrison, 21, is accused of climbing through an open window of a home and pepper spraying a man after learning he had received text messages from other females, authorities say.
Harrison is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated battery.
Authorities describe Harrison as a black female with black hair and black eyes. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 163 pounds.
If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867) or emailing them anonymously from www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.