WANTED: Man accused of beating, robbing victim leaving downtown bar

By Mykal Vincent | July 25, 2019 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 11:52 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a man wanted for robbing someone who was leaving a downtown bar.

Delandro Bell, 30, is accused of watching the person leave a bar in downtown Baton Rouge, luring him to a secluded area, then beating and robbing him.

Police say the incident happened on Mar. 21 as bars were closing around 2 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bell is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 189 pounds.

If you have information on Bell’s location, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).

