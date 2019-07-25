WANTED: Man accused of beating, robbing victim leaving downtown bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a man wanted for robbing someone who was leaving a downtown bar.
Delandro Bell, 30, is accused of watching the person leave a bar in downtown Baton Rouge, luring him to a secluded area, then beating and robbing him.
Police say the incident happened on Mar. 21 as bars were closing around 2 a.m.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Bell is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 189 pounds.
If you have information on Bell’s location, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
