Tiger punter named to Ray Guy preseason list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg is one of 26 players named to the preseason Ray Guy Award watch list, announced on Thursday.
The Ray Guy Award honors the top punter in college football each year.
Last season, Von Rosenberg punted 51 times for a 45.7 average.
He had a long of 65 yards, booted 12 punts of 50 yards or more and placed 18 punts inside the opponent’s 20 yard line.
Von Rosenberg was named to the All-SEC second team and is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
