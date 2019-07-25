Suspect dead, deputy wounded after standoff

VIDALIA, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a suspect involved in a standoff with officers in Vidalia on Thursday afternoon is dead.
According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect shot Deputy Walter J. Mackel at an apartment complex in Vidalia earlier Thursday. Mackel was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi and is expected to survive.
The shooting preceded an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The name of the complex is the Vidalia Meadows, according to a sign in front of the complex. The standoff started around noon.
Officials say the suspect was confined to one apartment. A SWAT team was brought in and a robot was used to find the suspect.
Authorities have not said how the suspect died. His identity has not been officially released.
According to the sheriff’s office, Adam’s County Sheriffs, Natchez PD, Vidalia PD, and Ferriday PD were on the scene. Louisiana State Police was also on the scene.
