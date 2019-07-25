SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Zachary Broncos

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continues with the #1 team in 5A the last couple of seasons, and now they’re looking for that title for the third time: the Zachary Broncos.
David Brewerton’s results since taking over the program have simply been astonishing, with three state titles in the last four seasons and five straight semi final appearances. The team was 12-2 for the 2018-19 season and capped it with a win over perennial power, West Monroe, in the Dome. With all the success, we had to ask, what about all that pressure?
“There’s a lot of internal pressure there, you know, you’re always going to have pressure from the outside coming in, but we put a lot of pressure on ourselves from the inside to play to the standard that is now Zachary football,” said Brewerton.
“Well, we just put each other in our places if they mess up. They mess up, we tell them what they did wrong and then before every game, we get our minds right and go the field and do work,” said Dylan Landry, center.
“You know, they say I’m the face of the program, I’m the face of the community and you know, they say they watch you on and off the field and how you carry yourself, so I just have to keep a good head on my shoulder and always be a positive person everywhere I go,” said Keilon Brown, senior quarterback.
