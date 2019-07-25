SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Episcopal Knights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Episcopal head coach Travis Bourgeois never lacks enthusiasm and he’s been leading the team for 20 years years now, but has been associated with the program for 25.
The Knights have 10 defensive starters returning, but will break in new skill players on offense from the 2018 team that went 7-5 and ended the season with a loss to Notre Dame of Crowley, the eventual state champion in Division III.
Bourgeois said the workouts this summer have been going well, while the quarterfinal loss is adding fuel to the fire for the 2019 group.
“Our participation has been what we expected it to be,” Bourgeois added. “Guys are excited about it. Anytime it’s a new season or a new start, guys are really excited because it’s their team. They may have been second string last year or juniors or sophomores, but they’re a year older so they look forward to their senior year and look forward to play more football.”
