Sens. Kennedy, Cassidy, others introduce legislation to cut costs of prescription drugs

The senators say under Part D of Medicare, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) act as middlemen between pharmacies and insurers, negotiating drug prices for pharmacies. He says those managers should pass any cost savings on to the patients, but that is seldom the case. He goes on to say one of these abuses is the routine of PBMs requiring clawback fees from pharmacies. These fees are also known as direct or indirect remuneration (DIR) fees. The senators’ offices say when pharmacies are asked for unexpected, retroactive fees months after giving a drug to a patient, it’s hard for the pharmacies to plan ahead financially. DIR fees also increase seniors’ out-of-pocket costs and “contribute to an unstable environment that forces many community pharmacies to shutter their door.”