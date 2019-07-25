Sean Payton confident Michael Thomas’ contract will “be done fairly soon”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints reported to training camp Thursday without star wide receiver Michael Thomas as his agent negotiates a new contract with the team.
Sean Payton addressed the media Thursday and seemed calm about the situation"Listen, I think it’s something that hopefully will be resolved soon. It was more common back when some of these picks weren’t slotted, more common with rookie players but I think his agent, Mickey, those guys, are working on it and I’m optimistic it’ll be done fairly soon."
“It bothers me," general manager Mickey Loomis said Thursday. "Look, it’s a reflection on the job that we do and in a perfect world, this would be done and we’re both either feel real good about it or both feel real bad about it and he’d be in here working. One thing I know is that Mike Thomas wants to be in here so it’s not a question of him not wanting to be here.”
The rest of the black and gold will hit the field Friday morning for their first practice and that is where Payton will be focused “Listen, I think that I’m sure those guys are working on it and the focus I have now, obviously, is on the players that are here.”
Practices are open to the public but tickets must be reserved in advance using the team website.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.