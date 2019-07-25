LSU students save professor after sudden cardiac arrest

“They saved my career. Not just my life, but my career, and that’s just a huge thing for me,” Oxley said. “I’m 66 and I’m getting near retirement, but I don’t really want to retire. I’ve got four graduate students who are relying on me. It’s just impossible to say how much I owe these people. My career has been doing math, and doing math has been one of the great satisfactions in my life. Swimming is the other passion that I have, apart from friends and family of course.”