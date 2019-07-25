LSU releases Tiger Stadium alcoholic beverage policies

LSU staff and vendors will undergo training to properly facilitate institutional and conference policy, and to adhere to all state and federal laws and regulations. Staff members for each concession stand will be required to complete the Louisiana Responsible Vendor alcohol training course and purchase an East Baton Rouge Parish seller permit. All servers will also be instructed according to LSU’s policies and trained to identify public intoxication in order to refuse service to any fan who appears impaired. Security personnel reserve the right to eject or arrest fans who are intoxicated or share alcoholic beverages with minors.