Livingston Parish council to debate Watson permitting controversy

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish councilman will raise questions during Thursday, July 25′s council meeting about a dorm being constructed behind a nearby concrete factory.
Councilman Garry “Frog” Talbert says the dorm is being built behind Premier Concrete Products on Highway 16. The business is owned by Cary Goss.
Goss could not be reached for comment Wednesday, though his company’s attorney contacted WAFB to answer some questions.
The dorm’s maximum occupancy is 46, though the attorney says no more than 30 people will live in it. Talbert claims Goss did not get proper parish approval before starting construction, including a drainage impact study and required approval from the parish planning commission.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks agrees that not all of the proper steps were initially followed by Goss. However, Ricks said Wednesday Goss now has all necessary approvals and his dormitory construction project is “perfectly legal.”
Premiere Concrete’s attorney said Goss initially believed his project would be zoned residential in nature, and later learned he would need commercial-grade permits. He applied for the proper permits and was approved for construction after a fire marshal review.
Ricks said a drainage study would not be necessary because the property is not in a flood zone.
Ricks also said it’s not unusual for someone to start a project without the proper approvals. Talbert acknowledged Wednesday he also owns property in the parish that lacks proper permits.
Still, Talbert said he will push for a resolution that would require the project to come before the planning commission.
“The people of Watson deserve to know what’s going on in their community,” he said. “We’re skirting the rules for someone who got caught cheating the system."
“It’s something that is being swept under the rug. The people who live next door to that deserve to have it treated like any other structure," Talbert said.
Premier’s attorney said the complaints are politically motivated. Goss twice donated to Talbert’s campaign, but signs for his opponent are now planted in front of the plant.
