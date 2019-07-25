Infant bouncers could detach, pose fall hazard; recall announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stokke recalled about 5,400 of its bouncers sold as a connectable part of an all-in-one modular seating system because it can suddenly detach from the larger system, posing a fall hazard to the child in the bouncer. Both products were sold nationwide in stores, online at www.stokke.com, and on Amazon between February 2014 and December 2018 for about $200.
Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the Stokke Steps Bouncer in combination with the Stokke Steps Chair and contact Stokke for a free repair kit.
The impacted products can be identified by serial numbers printed on the tracking label found underneath the bouncer seat plastic frame. The serial numbers included in the recall are listed below.
Additionally, consumers can use the serial number found on their product to search any active recalls by clicking the link here.
