FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy it while you can!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready for another really pleasant and comfortable late July morning.
Out-the-door temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60°s and still much lower than normal humidity! This nice break from our summer swelter isn’t forecast to last much longer, so enjoy it while you can!
More sunshine today with light winds. Low humidity persists through the afternoon. Temperatures will top out just under 90°.
Overnight, expect mostly clear skies and a relatively mild low of 69°.
Humidity returns Friday ever so slightly, bringing with it some isolated showers (only a 20% coverage) and a high around 90°.
