FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool days come to an end; some storms expected over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have enjoyed a pair of unusually mild July days this week. As you well know, this kind of weather just doesn’t last long.
Many will start Friday morning off in the 60s, but Gulf humidity will be returning throughout the day. That said, rain chances will remain on the low side Friday afternoon with only spotty t-showers in the forecast. Friday temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° and you will get the sense that Louisiana summer is returning.
The weekend forecast is a very different story. Plan for scattered to likely rains Saturday with rain likely Sunday. While highs will top out in the upper 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods, the humidity will be back to typical summer standards, making those upper 80s feel like the mid to upper 90s both days. Neither day is expected to be an all-day washout and we are not overly concerned about severe weather outbreaks this weekend either. In addition, weekend rain totals will come in at under 1″ for most WAFB neighborhoods, so keep your weekend plans intact for now, but just be sure to keep your eyes on the WAFB Weather App to track local showers and storms.
The First Alert Forecast carries rain chances at 50% to 60% Monday and Tuesday and then settles back to a more typical summertime forecast of scattered afternoon t-showers for the rest of next week. Highs for next week will be in the upper 80s to low 90s each day, with morning starts in the low to mid 70s.
In case you haven’t heard, that low-end threat for tropical development in the Gulf is no longer a factor. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has taken any threat for a Gulf tropical system out of its forecast and is giving the “all clear” for the rest of the Atlantic Basin.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.