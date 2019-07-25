FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool days come to an end; some storms expected over weekend

The weekend forecast is a very different story. Plan for scattered to likely rains Saturday with rain likely Sunday. While highs will top out in the upper 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods, the humidity will be back to typical summer standards, making those upper 80s feel like the mid to upper 90s both days. Neither day is expected to be an all-day washout and we are not overly concerned about severe weather outbreaks this weekend either. In addition, weekend rain totals will come in at under 1″ for most WAFB neighborhoods, so keep your weekend plans intact for now, but just be sure to keep your eyes on the WAFB Weather App to track local showers and storms.