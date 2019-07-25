Ax throwing venue coming to Mid City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Elifin Realty announced Wednesday, July 24 that an ax throwing venue is coming to Mid City.
The venue will be located on Government Street, the real estate company said. One of the company’s realtors just closed a deal to bring a popular ax throwing company to Mid City. An official announcement should be forthcoming, the company said.
Dates of when the venue might open were not released. We will update this story when we get more details.
