Almost 30 pounds of prescription pills recovered from Baton Rouge chiropractor’s home, car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge chiropractor has been arrested after deputies found almost 30 pounds of prescription pills in his house and vehicle.
Michael Goff, 63, is facing drug distribution charges after a call came in about a man slumped over his steering wheel in the parking lot of Walgreens in the 12000 block of Perkins Road.
According to the arrest report, first responders noticed two prescription pill bottles in the center console of Goff’s vehicle. When Goff noticed the bottles, he threw them on the floorboard under his seat.
Deputies say Goff denied medical assistance and told them he was taking a nap because he works late and often sleeps in his car.
Investigators asked Goff to step out of the vehicle and removed three pill bottles with "obliterated" labels, making it "impossible" to read who the bottle was prescribed to.
Goff told deputies he had a prescription for the narcotics - opioid painkiller Hydrocodone and Vyvanse - but he had left it at home. Deputies say Goff could not explain why the labels were obliterated.
After obtaining a search warrant for Goff’s vehicle, deputies found almost $10,000 in cash, two pistols, and 87 prescription pill bottles. Investigators said most of the labels on the pill bottles were torn off. According to his arrest report, Goff told deputies some of the pill bottles were several years old and he never threw them away. He said he tore the labels off so his information wouldn’t be visible to others.
Goff gave deputies permission to search his Country Club house, where two backpacks, a messenger bag, a hunting garment bag, and plastic bags were discovered, filled with prescription pill bottles and drugs.
A total of 28.8 pounds of pills and capsules was recovered from Goff's house and two vehicles. Deputies tallied over 594 dosage units in multiple pages of bulleted lists accompanying his arrest report.
Goff was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday and faces one count of possession with intent to distribute and two firearms charges. He has since been released on a $30,000 bond.
Goff is the founder of Louisiana Health & Injury Centers, which has multiple locations across Baton Rouge.
Goff was previously indicted on federal obstruction of justice charges after agents raided his clinics in 2006. Charges were later dropped because of witness credibility issues, according to The Advocate. The indictment says Goff paid a medical doctor to provide his clinics with signed prescriptions for Hydrocodone with the patient name and date sections left blank so “Goff could improperly issue the prescriptions to himself and others, at his discretion, without the involvement of the medical doctor.”
Chiropractors are not authorized to prescribe medications.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.