Zachary residents concerned about poor conditions in neighborhood

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners along Deer Creek Drive in Zachary say they’ve been fighting for years to get blighted properties and overgrown ditches in their neighborhood cleaned.
Cyndi Doucet, who has lived in her home for 33 years, says it’s hard seeing the area in such poor condition. She says it’s also a health hazard.
“I’m heartbroken, I really am. It tears me up. I don’t even let my grandson play outside because the rats will cross the streets,” said Doucet.
Doucet also says she would try to do the work herself, but can’t because of medical reasons. Her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Smith, who helps take care of her, says Doucet should not feel the need to take on that responsibility.
“I mean, we’ve called and called and called. They say they’re going to check into it and nothing comes of it,” said Smith.
One resident says he’s also concerned with flooding since the ditches have not been maintained.
“When it rains really hard, they overflow with water. Water comes right across my yard, all in my yard. I don’t know why the city never wants to come in and do nothing in this area. It makes me feel like the subdivision is forgotten,” said Herbert Collier, a homeowner.
Chris Davezac, Department of Public Works director in Zachary, says that specific area is in East Baton Rouge Parish’s jurisdiction. The director for EBR’s Department of Public Works says they are checking the schedule to send crews out. However, he says they will need to determine if the blighted properties are still privately owned or adjudicated.
