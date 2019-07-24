4th Annual Marucci World Series kicks off in Baton Rouge

Information provided by Marucci
Marucci Sports will welcome 114 teams to the 4th Annual Marucci World Series, a marquee baseball tournament featuring 14U-17U age divisions from Wednesday to Sunday in Baton Rouge and nearby locations.
“The Marucci World Series is an event we look forward to all year,” Marucci VP of Team Sales Kyle Achord said. “It is a tremendous amount of work that is done with the help of everyone at Marucci Sports as well as Visit Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Department of Tourism. All parties involved help make this event successful. The Founders’ Club organizations are so special to us that we created the World Series specifically for them and are thrilled to bring this event to Baton Rouge again.”
The Marucci World Series will host 114 invited teams from 20 different states, Canada and South Korea, represented largely by Founders’ Club organizations. The Founders’ Clubis an elite alliance of some of the nation’s premier amateur baseball programs selected by Marucci for their dedication to excellence on and off the field, reputation as a positive influence in their community, and commitment to growing their organization and, in turn, the Marucci mission.
“As a Baton Rouge native with a kid participating, the Marucci World Series displays our passion for baseball and its magnitude will continue to positively affect Louisiana and the local community,” Marucci CEO and Co-Founder Kurt Ainsworth said. “We at Marucci believe this event is a great win for everyone involved.”
Opening ceremonies for the Marucci World Series will be held Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium. The event will feature a home run derby and fastest man competition with at least one representative from each organization and conclude with a fireworks show. Admission is free and open to the public.
Pool play begins on Thursday and continues through Saturday with the semi-finals and championship games played on Sunday at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, University High, Catholic High, and Brusly High. All games are open to the public and free to attend.
Other college venues hosting games include University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Nicholls State University, Tulane University, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana University, Southern University, Kirsch-Rooney Stadium, and BRCC/Goldsby Field.
Additional high school venues include West Feliciana Sports Park, Central, The Dunham School, Family Christian Academy, St. Amant, Port Allen, Acadiana, Lafayette, Lafayette Christian Academy, St. Charles Catholic School, Fontainebleau, St. Thomas Aquinas, Mike Miley Park and E.D. White Catholic School.
College coaches from over 45 schools will be attending the tournament to scout the outstanding talent on display, including Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Mississippi State, Nicholls, Ole Miss, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, Texas, Texas State and Texas Tech and junior colleges Baton Rouge CC, Delgado CC, LSU-Eunice and Meridian CC.
Last year’s event was also held in Baton Rouge. Returning to defend the 14U and 15U crowns will be the Yalobusha Giants from Oxford, Mississippi. The 16U champions (Ontario Blue Jays) hailed from Canada and 17U title winners were the East Coast Sox from Columbia, Mississippi.
For more information on this year’s Marucci World Series including game times and field locations, please visit www.maruccisports.com/mws and follow @MarucciSports on Twitter for updates.
Marucci would like to thank everyone in the community that has helped with the World Series, including VisitBR, the Louisiana Office of Tourismand LSU.
“Visit Baton Rouge is excited to see the Marucci World Series held again this year in Baton Rouge,” said Paul Arrigo, CDME, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “This event is extraordinary not only for tourism in Baton Rouge but for the impact it makes on young athletes around the country. We are excited to be part of this great event and look forward to future tournaments being hosted in Baton Rouge.”
2019 Marucci World Series Participating Organizations
- 9ers Baseball (Wall, N.J.)
- Arizona Athletics (Peoria, Ariz.)
- California Baseball Academy (Temecula, Calif.)
- Cincinnati Baseball Club (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Dallas Tigers (Dallas, Texas)
- East Coast Sox (Columbus, Miss.)
- Garciaparra Baseball Group (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
- Home Plate Chili Dogs (Peachtree City, Ga.)
- Impact Sports Academy (De Pere, Wis.)
- Indiana Prospects (Muncie, Ind.)
- Legends Sun Devils (Louisville, Ky.)
- South Korean National Team (South Korea)
- Louisiana Knights (Mandeville, La.)
- Louisiana Tigers (Central, La.)
- Marucci Elite Texas (Houston, Texas)
- Midwest Nationals (Springfield, Mo.)
- Natural Baseball Academy (Olathe, Kan.)
- NPA/GBG Northwest (Seattle, Wash.)
- Ontario Blue Jays (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
- Richmond County Baseball Club (Staten Island, N.Y.)
- Scorpions Baseball (Orlando, Fla.)
- Showcase Baseball Academy (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Stars Baseball (Manassas, Va.)
- Team Connecticut Baseball (East Hartford, Conn.)
- Traction Premier (Baton Rouge, La.)
- Tri-State Arsenal (Mount Laurel, N.J.)
- Yalobusha Giants (Oxford, Miss.)